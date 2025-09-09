Seales up for ICC Player of the Month award

West Indies’ exciting young pace sensation, Jayden Seales, has been rewarded for a devastating bowling display by earning a nomination for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August.

The 23-year-old Trinidadian finds himself in elite company, shortlisted alongside New Zealand’s Matt Henry and India’s Mohammed Siraj for the prestigious monthly honour.

Seales’s nomination comes on the back of a Player of the Series performance in the recent three-match ODI series against Pakistan on home soil.

