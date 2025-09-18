Hosein to skipper Windies in Nepal T20Is

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the 15-member squad for the historic T20 International series against Nepal, to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE from September 27–30.

This groundbreaking series forms part of the team’s build-up towards the ICC T20 World Cup in 2026, which will be staged in subcontinent conditions.

With the series falling outside the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, selectors have seized the opportunity to include several emerging players who impressed in the inaugural West Indies Breakout League and the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. At the same time, a number of senior players have been given the chance to rest and manage their workloads.

Akeal Hosein, a key member of the T20I leadership group, has been named captain of the squad, which features six potential debutants. Rayon Griffith will head the Team Management Unit as Head Coach, with experienced former West Indies Head Coach Ottis Gibson serving as fast-bowling consultant.

Speaking on the significance of the series, Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said:

“This series against Nepal is another important step in broadening the horizons of West Indies cricket. It allows our senior men’s team to engage with a passionate emerging nation while providing invaluable match experience in different conditions.”



“Beyond the immediate competition, this tour speaks to our long-term vision of developing a squad that is adaptable, resilient and ready for global challenges. Taking West Indies cricket into new territories and against new opposition also helps us grow the game, inspire new fans, and strengthen the brand of West Indies cricket worldwide.”

West Indies Squad to face Nepal in UAE:

Akeal Hosein (c), Fabian Allen, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Navin Bidaisse, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Jason Holder, Amir Jangoo, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer

