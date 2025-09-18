Warriors through to CPL 2025 final

The Guyana Amazon Warriors stormed into the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final on the back of an all-round bowling display that saw them restrict the Saint Lucia Kings to 143 all out to win Qualifier 1 by 14 runs. The Amazon Warriors have advanced to their eighth final and will now wait to see who wins the Qualifier 2 match between the Kings and the Trinbago Knight Riders on Friday night to see who they will face in the final.

​The evening began with the Kings winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. A decent start with the bat saw the Warriors reach 45/1 at the end of the Powerplay but regular wickets throughout their innings meant it always felt like the Kings were well in the game. New recruit, Tymal Mills claimed 2/28 on his CPL debut but it was Tabraiz Shamsi who did the most damage, claiming three wickets to keep his spot at the top of the Kings wicket taking list.

​Shai Hope was a steadying force for the Warriors as he continued his very good 2025 season with 32 from 29 as wickets fell around him. Some big blows from Dwaine Pretorius and Romario Shepherd took the Warriors to 157 all out, a total that seemed like it might not be enough based on what has taken place on this pitch over the Guyana leg.



​Those fears for the Warriors were quickly put to bed as they ripped apart the Kings top order as the Saint Lucian side crumbled to 12/3 and then 48/7. With the heart of their batting line up gone it became an impossible task for the Kings.

A stand of 37 between Khary Pierre and Alzarri Joseph gave some respectability to the Kings total but with the rate continuing to climb it was not long before another wicket fell, with Joseph caught in the deep for 14. Pierre went on to make his maiden T20 fifty and Mills made a career best 30 but the damage had been done earlier in the innings.

Imran Tahir finished with figures of 2/22 as he cemented his place as this year’s most destructive bowler with 19 wickets. Gudakesh Motie claimed 4/30 as the spin duo took complete control of this match.

​The Warriors have now won three games on the bounce and will go straight through to Sunday’s final. For the Kings, their CPL is not over yet, having finished top of the table they will get another shot to make the final when they play the Knight Riders on Friday under lights.

