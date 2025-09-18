Barbados Royals complete WCPL 3-peat

Barbados Royals went unbeaten in the 2025 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) to retain their title after beating the Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets with two balls to spare in a nail-biting final at Providence.

Asked to bat first, the Warriors reached a score of 136/3 with opener Amy Hunter scoring 29 from 36 balls. The rest of the top order supported but could not muster enough boundaries to put on a truly challenging total.

Dane Van Niekerk and captain Shermaine Campbelle joined forces to put together an unbeaten 56-run partnership for the fourth wicket after Stafanie Taylor was forced to retire hurt just when the Warriors were looking to accelerate the scoring.

In reply, the Royals lost two wickets in the power-play including the inform Chamari Athapaththu for 25. However, Kycia Knight and Courtney Webb consolidated to set up the push for a third consecutive title but not before a late fightback from the hosts.

The champions were on course at 108/4 in the 17th before losing three wickets for the addition of two runs.

With 19 needed from 12 balls, Aaliyah Alleyne hit seamer Molly Penfold for a six then a four as 15 runs were wiped off leaving Laura Harris with a difficult assignment of defending four in the final over. In the end, Alleyne and Shreyanka Patil avoided further drama with a 27-run partnership from 14 balls to spark wild celebrations among the ladies in pink and heartbreak and tears for the spirited Warriors.

Athapaththu scored the most runs in the tournament and along with seven wickets was named Player of the Series. Ashmini Munisar and Laura Harris of the Warriors each bagged eight wickets to share the Most Wickets prize.

With the win, the Royals have now extended their dominance over the Warriors to 9-0.

