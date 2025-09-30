The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Pierre calls West Indies call-up a dream realised

Tue, Sep 30, '25

 

Team Selection

FOR TRINIDADIAN spinner Khary Pierre, the dream that began in his childhood living room, watching West Indies legends like Brian Lara, has finally become a reality.

After a dominant domestic season, the left-arm spinner has received his first call-up to the West Indies Test squad, and for him, the emotion is almost beyond words.

“It’s a great honour, a privilege to represent the West Indies. It’s something I dreamt of when I was young, watching Test cricket. I was really happy. Words can’t explain how I felt at that moment.”

Despite not coming through the youth ranks, Pierre’s hard work and determination over the years are finally bearing fruit.

