Pierre calls West Indies call-up a dream realised

FOR TRINIDADIAN spinner Khary Pierre, the dream that began in his childhood living room, watching West Indies legends like Brian Lara, has finally become a reality.

After a dominant domestic season, the left-arm spinner has received his first call-up to the West Indies Test squad, and for him, the emotion is almost beyond words.

“It’s a great honour, a privilege to represent the West Indies. It’s something I dreamt of when I was young, watching Test cricket. I was really happy. Words can’t explain how I felt at that moment.”

Despite not coming through the youth ranks, Pierre’s hard work and determination over the years are finally bearing fruit.

