Sammy banks on left-handed duo to anchor Windies against Indian spinners

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy believes the reintroduction of top and middle order batsmen Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze into the maroon’s Test team will help anchor their batting against India’s valued spin attack in the upcoming two-match series, which bowls off in Ahmedabad on October 2.

The duo’s recall was described as vital by the all-formats coach, as he credited their defensive technique and ability to occupy the crease as key in subcontinental conditions.

Sammy confirmed both batsmen were recalled with the expectation that they can bring the kind of grit and technical discipline required to blunt India’s world-class spinners, led by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

“Our opening (batsman) spot has been a bother for us over the last two years,” Sammy said. “Tagenarine, with the role that is required from one of the openers, is a big candidate for that type of role. The ability to bat long periods and score runs, just like Kraigg Brathwaite did for us in the past. Alick brings that skill set in the middle or in the top four, where his technique allows him to play both spin and pace, especially in the conditions.”

Sammy added that Chanderpaul has been encouraged to mirror the patience and endurance of legendary anchors of the past, such as his father Shivnarine. He wants “Tage” to make the most of the new ball and help the Windies set a solid foundation in which the team can build on.

“That new ball is very important. I’ve told him, one end of the batting line-up or the batting order is the rock. Something (Rahul) Dravid did, something Shiv, his father, did for us for a long time. Hopefully he could do that at the top and try to get bowlers of the opposition in their third and fourth spells.”

