Chase: 'There is obviously a struggle in the Caribbean for finances'

Roston Chase has voiced concerns about the "infrastructure problems" and the continuous "struggle for finances" in the Caribbean, but said that he didn't want to use that as an excuse for West Indies' poor performances in Test cricket in recent times.

West Indies have lost five of their six Test matches this year. This includes being bundled out for 27 in the third Test against Australia in July. On Saturday, they went down by an innings and 140 runs to India on the third day of the opening Test in Ahmedabad.

"I think the systems in the Caribbean are a bit poor in terms of training facilities and stuff," Chase said after the game. "I am not using that as an excuse or something to hide behind for poor performances that we've been putting out lately. I still think that the onus is on the players to find some way to churn up runs and wickets and stuff.

"But what I would say is yes, there is obviously a struggle in the Caribbean for finances. So whatever help we can get, if they are planning to get the help, I hope that we do get it so that we could strengthen the infrastructure for cricket."

