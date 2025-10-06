Perreira: CWI should have sent development team to Nepal

Veteran cricket commentator, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira believes that Cricket West Indies (CWI) erred by sending a West Indies senior team to play minnows Nepal instead of a developmental team.

The regional side, led by Akeal Hosein suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against their lower-rated opponents in their recently concluded three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates last month.

During an interview on Isports on i95.5 FM on Friday, Perreira, who spent over 50 years as a commentator, said it would have been better served to send a young, inexperienced side instead of including some of the senior players.

“We had beaten Nepal the previous visit with an ‘A’ team led by [Roston] Chase. I didn’t see the need to put the West Indies’ good name on the line by picking the team that they picked."

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner