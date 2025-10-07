CWI CEO wants more support from regional tourism partners

During the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), Cricket West Indies CEO Chris Dehring urged tourism partners who financially benefit from West Indies cricket to share responsibility for its recovery and continued health.

The remarks were delivered during the September 30th – October 3rd conference in Barbados, which brought together regional leaders to engage in discussions on the future of Caribbean tourism and its intersections with other industries.

Dehring revealed that in the last fifteen years, CWI has spent approximately US$82.5 million on airlift and an additional US$120 million on hotel accommodation across the region.

Despite this substantial contribution to Caribbean tourism, sponsorship support from the sector has been extremely limited.



He expressed, “We’ve spent US$82.5 million on airlift over the last fifteen years, but received zero dollars in sponsorship from airlines, despite knocking on doors and primarily using one carrier. Regional airlines are not pulling their weight. It is a one-sided relationship and, quite frankly, it is not fair to the development of our sport.”



The CEO highlighted the unwavering commitment of Sandals Resorts International, which has set the benchmark for meaningful support of West Indies Cricket by a hotel partner.



“CWI’s expenditure on hotel accommodation over the last fifteen years has been close to US$120 million. Out of that, only Sandals has ever stepped forward. We are extremely grateful to Sandals Resorts for this longstanding partnership, but the truth is, the rest of the regional hotel sector has never matched their example.”

He stressed that without greater collaboration and investment from beneficiaries like the tourism sector, West Indies cricket's sustainability will forever be challenged.



“These are the uncomfortable but necessary conversations we must have. Tourism reaps tremendous benefits from cricket, but CWI is left carrying the financial burden. ​ Shared investment is critical at this juncture for future-proofing our beloved game. ​ This is not about shifting responsibility. It is about acknowledging that CWI as an organization cannot do it alone.”



Dehring’s comments came during a panel discussion during the conference that also featured Cardigan O’Connor, Minister of Health, Tourism and Sports of Anguilla; alongside West Indies legend Joel Garner; and moderated by Caribbean sports personality Alex Jordan.

The session highlighted the vital intersections between sports, tourism, and sustainable development.

CWI is urging tourism boards, airlines, and hotel groups across the Caribbean to recognize the vital role of cricket in driving visitor arrivals, filling hotel rooms, and strengthening the Caribbean brand, and to ensure the sport receives equitable support in return.