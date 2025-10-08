Sammy: 'We did not reap financial rewards' of the legacy we have created

Strained finances, infrastructural issues, the skewed economics of world cricket, the pressures of franchise cricket, and the effect of all these things on the talent pipeline that leads from the grassroots to the West Indies Test team. Last week's innings defeat to India in Ahmedabad brought all these topics back into the spotlight.

Various voices have called for financial support to help West Indies cricket address these issues. It has led others, in turn, to question why the ICC and other boards must step in to help. West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has a simple answer: West Indies helped the game grow immensely when they dominated world cricket from the 1970s to the 1990s but did not reap the financial rewards for it in the way that India, for example, have done over recent decades when the game has become far more lucrative.

"Look, [it's] the history we bring, or the history we have, and the legacy we have left on this game in all formats," Sammy said, when posed this question two days out from the second Test in Delhi. "Obviously the way we play now, everybody will lean towards that. But if we take that aside, and understand the impact that the West Indies team have had in international cricket, I think all what we ask for, we deserve.

