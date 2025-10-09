Daren Sammy expects better showing in second Test against India

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy is looking forward to a much-improved showing from his side when they take on India in the second and final Test match here, on October 10. The match bowls off at midnight, TT time.

The Windies slumped to an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 140 runs inside three days in the opening Test on October 4, their fifth loss in their last six Test matches.

Speaking during a press conference on October 8, Sammy said the team had done some serious introspection following the loss and was in positive spirits.

He said judging from the way the players approached their training session on October 8, he was expecting a motivated side in the final Test.

"Things have not been going well for a little bit...I see some of the guys lack confidence and it’s something that has to come from within, but you know with lack of performances it’s always hard to rise yourself above that level.

