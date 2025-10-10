Haynes, Garner to mentor Pride for upcoming Regional Super50

Barbados and West Indies cricket icons The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes and Joel Garner are expected to form part of the Barbados Pride’s think tank ahead of the upcoming CG United Super50 tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

MIDWEEK SPORT has been reliably informed that the Barbados team’s hierarchy has reached out to the legendary duo to join the camp and provide their “wisdom, knowledge and vast experience” as the team gets set for the 50-over event slated for the second half of November in Trinidad.

Garner, a giant fast bowler, and Haynes, a superb opening batsman, rank among the greatest players of all time. They were members of the all-conquering West Indies team of the 1970s and 80s and were Cricket World Cup winners in 1979.

Discussions are also being held with several other former Test players to share their “expertise and skills to help upskill the players” as part of the build-up, sources have confirmed.

Read more at Nation News