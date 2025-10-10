Holding: Can’t watch West Indies cricket

Legendary West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding delivered an emotional tribute to his former teammate Bernard Julien on the Mason & Guest programme in Barbados, on Tuesday--and made plain his growing disillusion with the modern state of West Indies cricket.

Holding said he has not watched West Indies cricket for four years. Yet he spoke at length about the personal debt he owes Julien, recalling a generosity that left an indelible mark.

“My association with BJ goes before 1975--it goes back a couple of years before that because BJ and myself played in a President’s XI game in 1973 against Australia in Jamaica. That is the first time I had any international experience. I was 18 years old, approaching 19. BJ pretty much took me under his wing in that specific game,” Holding said.

He described a vivid memory of Julien taking him aside before a team function. “We had a cocktail party to go to and of course it wasn’t the West Indies team-- we didn’t have blazers… I was 18, still at school; I had no fancy dress.

