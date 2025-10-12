Pierre thinks Windies can “make a game of it” after Hope & Campbell fight back.

John Campbell and Shai Hope fashioned an admirable fightback for the West Indies in the form of a 138-run unbroken third-wicket stand after hosts India enforced the follow-on on Day 3 of the 2nd Test in Delhi.

Windies spinner Khary Pierre insists there is plenty left in the wicket for the batters. “It's about application. This is the first time we have been able to win a session in the two Test matches so far,” he said.

Campbell’s career-best 87* alongside Hope’s 66* pushed the Caribbean side to 173/2 at stumps, still needing another 97 runs to make India bat again. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (10) and Alick Athanaze (7) were earlier dismissed cheaply.

Having begun the day on 140/4, still 378 runs adrift of India’s first innings 518 for 5 dec, the West Indies managed to add just 108 runs for the remaining 6 wickets, even as Anderson Phillip (24*) and Pierre (23) put on 46 for the 9th wicket.

Pierre says his partnership with Phillip was the blueprint. “I think the lower order showed a little bit of fight and application (in the first innings). I think once you have the application and the mindset to bat long on the wicket, you can.”

The off-spinner also suggests the follow-on has ensured his side will bat on the best of the pitch. “Once we continue to bat, going on to the fourth and the fifth day, I think [the pitch is] going to deteriorate a lot,” he continued. “We have to bat properly this innings and try and make a game of it. I would say the Test match is still on.”

Scores: West Indies 248 & 173-2 (f/o), India 518-5 dec

Windies trail by 97 runs