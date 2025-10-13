West Indies face series defeat despite Campbell, Hope centuries

Having set India 121 runs for victory in the second Test in Delhi, the West Indies were only able to prise one wicket before stumps on Day 4, with the hosts needing an additional 58 runs to complete a 2-0 series win.

John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103) converted their overnight scores to bring up centuries earlier in the day’s play. Campbell, who started the day on 87, got to his maiden Test ton with an audacious slog-sweep six within an hour of the morning session.

The left-hander said, "I can't put the feeling of getting a ton in words. Maybe tomorrow I'll be able to describe it. [But I’m] glad to have contributed in the second innings.”

The Barbadian then followed suit after lunch, ending an 8-year wait for a third hundred in the format.

After Ravindra Jadeja brought about an end to the pair’s 177-run third-wicket partnership, Hope then put on 59 runs with skipper Roston Chase (40) for the fourth wicket. However, the visitors lost their next 6 wickets for 40 runs. A slide that was halted by a 79-run tenth-wicket partnership between Justin Greaves (50*) and Jayden Seales (32) to push the visitors to 390.

Jomel Warrican has claimed the lone Indian wicket to fall so far, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 8, as the hosts got to close of play at 63 for 1.

Scores:

India 518/5 dec & 63/1, West Indies 248 & 390

India need 58 runs to win