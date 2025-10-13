Campbell credits Hope’s “cool head” as Windies break out of batting rut

Ahead of Monday’s Day 3 of the second game against India in Delhi, the West Indies hadn’t batted 90 overs in seven Tests. They also had no centurion in the format this year. However, a 177-run third-wicket partnership between John Campbell and Shai Hope went a long way in helping the Caribbean side occupy the crease for 118.5 overs in their second innings.

Both batsmen scored tons in the process, and the idea was simple enough, according to Campbell. “Shai and I just wanted to bat as long as possible,” he said. “That was always the plan.” On a pitch players from both teams agree has been good for batting, the pair stayed together for 49.1 overs.

“The hardest thing on [this] wicket is to [get a] start. So we wanted to fight hard for a start, and when we got it, we tried to take it as deep as possible.” Despite a potentially match-defining period where the visitors lost 6 wickets for 40 runs, they still managed to erase the 97-run deficit with which they entered the day.

West Indies even set India a target while being dismissed for 390, thanks in part to a 79-run tenth-wicket stand between Justin Greaves, who scored an unbeaten fifty, and Jayden Seales (32). An impressive feat against a bowling unit spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav regardless of the conditions.

Now, in spite of Hope’s well-documented struggles against the red ball, Campbell credited the Barbadian’s exploits at the highest level for keeping him in the moment throughout the knock. “He has a lot of international experience,” the Jamaican said. “He's a very cool and calm head at the crease. We were both having conversations right through, sharing information with each other, and I think that helped us through the partnership.”

West Indies will be hoping for a miraculous bowling performance as the hosts resume the final day on 63 for 1, chasing 121 for victory.