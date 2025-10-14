Chase: Improved batting essential for competitive Windies performances

Despite finding themselves on the losing end of yet another Test result, the West Indies concluded their two-match series against India with a bandaged ego. The product of a heartening second-innings batting display in the second Test. Which ironically came while being forced to follow on in Delhi.

Captain Roston Chase wants the second innings to be a catalyst for his team on their journey to become competitive in the format. “This is the kind of fight that I wanted to see from us before,” he said. “I think this is a stepping stone for us to go forward and improve as a test-playing nation.”

While hosts India needed an additional 58 runs for victory entering Tuesday’s final day, the Caribbean side kept them at bay for 17.2 overs, prising two wickets in the process. An encouragement for the skipper. Chase insists, “Even if it's for us to lose, we have to lose in a good way, where we can have a lot of positives coming out of the game.”

The West Indies were bundled out for 162 & 146 in an innings and 140-run loss in the first Test in Ahmedabad. And it looked like much of the same was on the cards in the second contest when they replied to India’s first innings of 518 for 5 dec with 248. Chase’s men were only able to force a Day 5 after batting 118.5 overs to make India bat again.

The Barbadian says the principal worry is run-scoring. “I think where we could improve mainly is our batting. That's what let us down for the last two series.” The Caribbean side’s abysmal batting form has seen them lose all five matches in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship.

Though they are fifth in the standings (the lowest of the teams to feature so far in the current cycle), Chase remains hopeful. “Once we can put good first-inning totals on the board, we will be able to fight for some wins in the Test Championship,” he concluded.

Windies’ next Test assignment is away to New Zealand in December.

Scores:

India 518/5d & 124/3, West Indies 248 & 390 (fo)

Result: India won by 7 wickets