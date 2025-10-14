TTCB election of candidates

I agree with the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Azim Bassarath that the cricket clubs hold the key to better performances. The stronger the clubs, the better the representative national team. And TT has had no success since 2006, in that most important and vital part of cricket by which first-class cricket is judged and West Indies representative teams are chosen.

“Strong clubs build strong competitions,and strong competitions build strong national teams.” This was the message he sent out to the clubs. Thus, he’s urging stronger structures to rebuild national cricket. This, of course, is much easier said than done. However, it is good of him to recognise that fact eventually, after fifteen years as president.

Though all his points are valid, they are not easy to come by. The type of planning that is necessary, while theoretically very good ideas, doesn't just fall into the lap of club administrators. I’ll dissect some of the points that the president mentioned in his address at the TTCB premiership awards ceremony recently.

