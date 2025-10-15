Lara redefined what cricket greatness looks like

Judging by his recent award, as far as cricket-loving India is concerned, Brian Lara is a role model who provides an example of someone who refused to be limited.

It's always important during difficult times to seek inspiration and aspiration. We are very fortunate that we can look at the story of Brian Lara, if we choose to do so, to find a living example of someone who set horizons and redefined what cricket greatness can look like.

The cricket legend was honoured with a lifetime achievement award during the 2025 CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai, India, last Tuesday.

“Some careers set records; a few set horizons. We honour Brian Lara with the CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award—a salute to craft, charisma, and a legacy that continues to guide how greatness is imagined,” the CEAT post said.

