Antigua’s Jewel Andrew already plotting return to West Indies team

Antiguan batting sensation Jewel Andrew says he’s disappointed to have missed out on the latest West Indies white-ball squad. The team is currently in Bangladesh to contest 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Andrew, in the meantime, has returned home to work on his game.

During a recent net session, the 18-year-old confessed to local news network ABS TV Radio that he was caught off guard by his omission. “[I was] definitely surprised,” he said. “I was hoping to get a longer run in the ODI format because I see it as something that I am good at.”

Andrew has made fewer appearances in his preferred format (3) than T20Is played (5) since making his international debut (although he did not bat) against Sri Lanka in Pallekele in October 2024. His 8 caps have, however, earned him a development contract from Cricket West Indies. A sign that he is part of the Caribbean side’s plans going forward.

To recapture the attention of coach Daren Sammy, Andrew is aware of where he needs to start. “[It’s about] finding my confidence. I think [I am] low on that at the moment,” he admitted. With an ODI average of 4 and a 97.50 strike rate in T20Is, Andrew is yet to find his groove at the highest level.

The right-hander’s last ODI appearance came against England in June, where he made a duck. Andrew openly admits he’s still on a journey for a sense of self, both as a player and person. “[I’m just trying to] find the right balance with my outside life, then transfer it to the cricket field.”

He played all three T20Is against Pakistan during their visit to the Caribbean in August, with his best showing (a 15-ball 24) coming in the 3rd contest. Although he was also included in the 50-over squad, he did not feature.

The teenager is determined to hold himself accountable even if his age lends him more grace from fans around the Caribbean. “It is more of me putting pressure on myself than outside [expectation]. I’m working on that right now.”

Andrew wants to use the upcoming Leeward Islands tournament as a staging area for his return. “[I’m going] back to the drawing board now to put up some good scores and hopefully get back into the [side]. I’m looking to score the most runs in the tournament and hopefully put up some good performances that the team can benefit from.”