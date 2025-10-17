West Indies moves upcoming Youth ODIs against England to Grenada

The West Indies Men’s Under-19 Youth ODI series against England has been relocated from the Arnos Vale Playing Field in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the National Stadium in Grenada.

Cricket West Indies’ request to have the matches hosted at Arnos Vale from November 16 to December 1 was declined on the basis of the venue’s unavailability due to FIFA’s international scheduling. The reason for the USA’s absence from what was originally a tri-series was, however, not stated.

The Young Men in Maroon and Young Lions will instead face off in a seven-match series as both teams continue their build-up to the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup to be played in January 2026. The Caribbean side defeated Sri Lanka 4-3 in their most recent outing in September.

Both teams will arrive in Grenada on November 8, with England set to take on a national Under-25 select XI in warm-up action on November 12.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe says the games are essential for the team’s World Cup preparation. “This series against England forms an important part of our strategic plan to refine the squad through consistent, high-quality competition,” he said. “The group has already gained valuable experience and confidence from the recent seven-match series win against Sri Lanka, and this next assignment provides another crucial opportunity for growth.”

“England always fields a strong and well-prepared Under-19 team, and we expect another highly competitive contest in Grenada,” he continued. “These matches are vital in ensuring our players continue to develop their skills, temperament, and match awareness so that by the time the World Cup arrives, they will have significant exposure to the intensity and demands of international youth cricket.”

All matches start at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Caribbean Time and will be live-streamed on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

Match Schedule:

1st Y-ODI—16 November

2nd Y-ODI – 19 November

3rd Y-ODI – 21 November

4th Y-ODI – 24 November

5th Y-ODI – 26 November

6th Y-ODI – 29 November

7th Y-ODI – 1 December