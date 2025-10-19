Financial restraints force major changes to Regional Super50 competition

The CG United Super50 Cup has been reduced to 16 matches for the 2025 season, down from its usual 31-match fixture list. Cricket West Indies has also confirmed that the upcoming edition of the region’s premier 50-over competition will not feature the West Indies Academy or Combined Campuses and Colleges.

The changes have been brought on by what CWI terms as a “challenging financial period for the organization.” The tournament is now set to be contested over eleven days, entirely in Trinidad & Tobago from November 19 to 29, with plans for the playoffs to be hosted in Guyana scrapped. The new format will see teams compete in a round-robin structure, with the top two teams qualifying directly for the final.

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe says the shake-up gives CWI flexibility to allocate funds elsewhere. “This reformed format allows us to maintain a high standard of competition while also refocusing our resources on building a stronger, more sustainable development pathway,” he said.

Bascombe believes the reduction in matches will encourage a more direct approach from teams. He said, “[It] means teams must now be more deliberate and strategic in their preparation, ensuring they hit the ground running from the very first game.”

He also argues that members from displaced teams still have a pathway to feature. “While the absence of the CCC and West Indies Academy from this year’s tournament changes the dynamic, it also opens the door for those players to vie for selection within their territorial franchises,” Bascombe said. “This added competition for places should raise the overall standard of play and sharpen the focus of every player involved.”

The champions will pocket US$100,000, with US$50,000 being awarded to the runner-up, while the third and fourth-placed teams will each take home US$25,000. ​