Joseph, Blades out of Bangladesh ODIs; Hosein and Simmonds drafted in

Shamar Joseph’s return to international cricket has suffered another setback after being ruled out of West Indies’ ongoing white-ball tour of Bangladesh with “discomfort in his shoulder.” The Guyanese also missed the recent Test tour of India with injury.

According to Cricket West Indies, Joseph has been recommended for consultation with a specialist in England. Injury also disrupted the 26-year-old's Caribbean Premier League season. The last time he played for the West Indies was against Pakistan in August.

Meanwhile, Barbadian seamer Jediah Blades has also been ruled out of the tour. Blades, who made his international debut against the same opposition in 2024, also seems set to miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand after being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back.

Blades’ absence is a blow to West Indies’ white-ball plans as they look to explore left-arm seam options ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Spinner Akeal Hosein and seamer Ramon Simmonds have been drafted in for the remaining ODIs. Both were already selected as part of the T20I squad.