Daren Sammy: West Indies cricket brings great history and legacy

“I’m trying to understand your question,” Daren Sammy said, with a scratch of his head. The reporter he was addressing had spent the 60 seconds prior laying the foundation for a very poignant query. “Do you think the idea of the West Indies is fading among the next generation of players?” he asked.

It’s a question that has been tossed around quite callously for the last decade. Some may argue that the current state of West Indies cricket justifies it. The West Indies coach, however, isn’t one of them.

“I think the ‘idea’ of the West Indies brings, probably in history, the most successful brand in cricket,” the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain began his oration. “That is what the ‘idea’ of the West Indies represents.”

Just as Sammy tested out the theory by repeating the word in his response, shall we do the same? In essence, the people of the Caribbean are not being asked if West Indies cricket has served its purpose. A decade and a half of dominance with the red ball and seven white-ball titles (across the men’s, women’s, and age-group teams) will justify that. However, the question we are posed with is whether this purpose has reached its conclusion. Is there a fundamental reason why the institution still exists? Sammy insists there is. “The idea of the West Indies will never be one that is a failure, because I understand the history we bring to this game.”

He continued by pointing out what is a common occurrence in every sport but is so conveniently forgotten in reference to the West Indies. “All teams go through their cycles, [and] we are going through it now.” A cycle that has been induced by external factors, like most others. The infrastructure in the region hangs by a thread and will continue to do so, at hopeful best, while the financial resources are lacking.

The West Indies receives 4.58% of revenue under the International Cricket Council’s current distribution model. They are one of eight full member nations to receive less than 5%, with India keeping the lion’s share (38.50%), followed by England (6.89%) and Australia (6.25%).

The game’s governing body is also creeping towards a two-tier Test system, which would, most significantly, separate the so-called ‘big three’ from the smaller teams. This move would make the barrier between the classification of nations more visible. Has anyone asked if the idea of the ICC is fading in the governance of international cricket?

Of course, monetary factors are not the sole reason cricket in the region is stagnant. Insularity exists, and politics contributes, as well as administrative ignorance along with rivaling franchise leagues. And Coach Sammy is aware. “Yes, we have some challenges in [bringing back the glory days], whether it be financial or some of the [other] things that we have spoken about.” Yet he remains defiant; the Caribbean side has earned its place in international cricket. “But the idea of West Indies is never one that is failing. It is one that brings great history and legacy.”