West Indies negates Bangladesh's home advantage to force ODI decider

The West Indies became the first men’s team to deliver 50 overs of spin in one-day international cricket on their way to a heart-stopping super over victory over Bangladesh in the second contest in Dhaka earlier on Tuesday. Gudakesh Motie (3 for 65), Alick Athanaze (2 for 14), and Akeal Hosein (2 for 41) helped restrict the hosts to 213 for 7 from their 50 overs. The other spinners, Roston Chase and Khary Pierre went wicketless, conceding 44 & 43, respectively, in their quota.

The visiting players have been measured in their comments about the slower-than-usual Mirpur pitch. Coach Daren Sammy has instead responded with tactics. They dropped pacer Jayden Seales, their most effective bowler from game one with figures of 3 for 48. He made way for Akeal Hosein.

Hosein eventually defended 10 in the super over to hand the Caribbean side a 1-run win. “When you look at the surface and what it's doing, it makes little sense asking your fast bowlers to run up and exert that kind of effort on this pitch,” Hosein said.

Ackeem Auguste was handed an ODI debut in favour of seam all-rounder Romario Shepherd.The tweaks to the bowling lineup also bolstered the Windies batting. According to Hosein, “You have to be proactive and try to pick the best 11, whether it be the best bowling combination or your batting combination.” For all intents and purposes, the West Indies found the perfect combination.

Auguste (17) and Keacy Carty (35) put on an important 30 for the third wicket. While Shai Hope’s match-saving unbeaten 53 was propped up by Justin Greaves’ 26, 17 from Hosein, and 15 from Motie.

The visitors batted down to eleven, and it was two runs from the bat of their number 11, Pierre, that helped them draw level with Bangladesh’s total at 213 for 9 from 50 overs in their response. “Today we stuck with the left-right combination. It's all about doing what is required to win the match,” said Hosein. The Caribbean side will be hoping to ride the high of winning a close contest to a series win on Thursday.