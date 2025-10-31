Windies breeze to 3–0 sweep in Chattogram

West Indies wrapped the series in style, chasing 152 in 16.5 overs for a five-wicket win to complete the clean sweep. Roston Chase (50 off 29) and Ackeem Auguste (50 off 25) made it look simple after Amir Jangoo’s 34 set the tone.

Cricbuzz

Earlier, Bangladesh were dragged to 151 all out almost single-handedly by Tanzid Hasan’s 89 (62), and then blown away at the death by Romario Shepherd, who snared a T20I hat-trick (last ball of the 17th, first two of the 20th) to finish with 3/36. That burst killed any late surge.

It’s a 3-0 whitewash for the men in maroon, capped by composed, fearless batting and a clinical finish with the ball. Bangladesh’s lone bright spot was Tanzid’s knock; beyond that, they never looked in control today.