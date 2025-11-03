Forde back, Springer in as West Indies name T20 squad for New Zealand

Cricket West Indies has named a 15-man squad for the five T20Is in New Zealand from Nov 5–12. The core from the Bangladesh sweep stays intact, with Matthew Forde returning from a shoulder injury and Shamar Springer added to bolster a seam unit hit by knocks. Gudakesh Motie sits out to work on technical adjustments ahead of the SA20 and the 2026 T20 World Cup. CWI also adds Clinical Psychologist Krisnan Hurdle as Mental Skills & Performance Coach starting this tour.

What’s new

Forde cleared after rehab; back in the mix.

Springer drafted to deepen pace stocks after injuries to Ramon Simmons and Jediah Blades.

Motie to undergo targeted work with Royals Sports Group; conditions in NZ not spin-friendly, so he focuses on rebuilding confidence for 2026.

Krisnan Hurdle joins the TMU to strengthen mindset and composure at elite level.



“Success is as much about mindset and composure as it is about technical ability,” said Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe, welcoming the mental skills role.

Squad vs New Zealand

Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

Team Management Unit (TMU)

Head Coach Daren Sammy; Manager Rawl Lewis; Assistants Floyd Reifer (batting), Ravi Rampaul (bowling), Rayon Griffith (fielding); Physio Dr Denis Byam; Mental Skills/Performance Krisnan Hurdle; S&C Darc Browne; Massage Fitzbert Alleyne; Analyst Avenesh Seetaram; Content/Media Jerome Foster.

T20I Schedule

1st T20I: Nov 5 – Eden Park, Auckland – 2:15 am AST / 1:15 am JA

2nd T20I: Nov 6 – Eden Park, Auckland – 2:15 am AST / 1:15 am JA

3rd T20I: Nov 8 – Saxton Oval, Nelson – 8:15 pm AST / 7:15 pm JA

4th T20I: Nov 9 – Saxton Oval, Nelson – 8:15 pm AST / 7:00 pm JA

5th T20I: Nov 12 – University Oval, Dunedin – 8:15 pm AST / 7:15 pm JA