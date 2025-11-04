West Indies launch Antigua high-performance camp ahead of NZ Test tour

Cricket West Indies have opened a High-Performance preparation camp in Antigua (Nov 4–18) as the red ball group gears up for the three Test series in New Zealand, Dec 2–22. Sessions are at Coolidge Cricket Ground and blend technical work, match simulations, sports-science load monitoring, and strength & conditioning, all under CWI’s high performance protocols.

The camp is led by Ramesh Subasinghe (WI Academy Head Coach) with Rohan Nurse (Assistant), supported by Senior Talent Manager Jamal Smith and pathway coach Shane Dowrich. CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe says the focus is on sharpening batting against NZ-style movement and dialing in bowling lengths while managing workloads - purposeful prep to "compete with confidence and intent".

The players in camp include Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell (fresh off a maiden Test ton vs India), Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Johann Layne, Kevlon Anderson, Kavem Hodge, Kemar Roach, and Ojay Shields. More senior and developing names may be filtered in as the tour party finalizes.

Winning in New Zealand demands discipline: leave well, play late, hit lengths. Banking two focused weeks now looks like smart skills prep for a squad blending experience (Roach) with emerging quicks and openers still building Test miles.

Source - CWI news