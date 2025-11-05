Chase and Seales Seal Tight Finish in 1st T20I

West Indies opened the T20I series with a seven-run win over New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland, on 5 November. Batting first, the visitors posted 164/6, anchored by Shai Hope’s 53 (39) and a brisk 33 (23) from captain Rovman Powell; Jacob Duffy (2/19) and debutant Zakary Foulkes (2/35) were the pick of New Zealand’s bowlers.

New Zealand’s chase closed at 157/9. Mitchell Santner counter-attacked with an unbeaten 55 off 28 balls to keep the hosts in touch, but West Indies closed it out at the death. Roston Chase (3/26) and Jayden Seales (3/32) did the bulk of the damage with the ball, supported by Matthew Forde’s control through the middle overs.

Chase was named Player of the Match for his allround impact, having also chipped in with 28 with the bat. The result gives West Indies a 1–0 lead in the five-match series.