Local cricket news roundup - Nov 7

Plenty bubbling across the region today. In Guyana’s club scene, Peter’s Hall, Herstelling A, and Ruimveldt all notched comfortable wins in the EBDCA’s Ryan Dookie Memorial T20A - full details via Stabroek News.

Over in Jamaica, Gleaner caught up with Romario Shepherd after last night’s narrow loss in Auckland -- he’s backing the Windies to bounce straight back.

Antigua is deep in selection chat: former LI player and senator Lenox Benjamin is asking why Hayden Walsh Jr was overlooked despite strong LICB returns. Antigua Observer has the piece.

From St Vincent, there’s a governance note: Baldath Mahabir says CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow should take accountability for the region’s decline. St Vincent Times report is here.

Barbados are ramping up for cricket’s debut at the Bolivarian Games in Peru next month. Check Nation News’ update from yesterday.

And a nice pathway story out of Antigua: young duo Toppin & Tonge are headed to the World Junior League T20 in Sharjah thanks to a local sponsorship; details via Antigua Observer.