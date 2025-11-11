Kittitian allrounder Kunal Tilokani earns U19 call up

St Kitts Cricket Association has confirmed that 17-year-old Kunal Tilokani has been selected to the West Indies Under-19s. The St Kitts & Nevis Observer has a nice write-up with quotes from the player. Tilokani was MVP of the Windies U17 tournament, Leewards U19/U17 reps, senior T20 and 50-over debuts, plus a Cool & Smooth T20 stint.

Tilokani has already linked up with the Rising Stars in Grenada ahead of a seven-match Youth ODI series vs England U19 from Nov 16 to Dec 1 at the National Stadium - useful prep with the 2026 U19 World Cup on the horizon. Fixture details were published by CWI last month.

Good luck to the youngster and the squad.