WI name 15 for NZ ODIs; Campbell, Layne in, King out

CWI have named a 15 for the three-match ODI series in New Zealand (Nov 16 - 22). John Campbell and Johann Layne come in; Matthew Forde returns after injury. Brandon King misses out after a dip in form. The No.2-ranked hosts make this a big chance for ranking points toward 2027 World Cup qualification.

Quick hits

Campbell rewarded for recent Test form and last year’s CG United Super50

Pace group headed by Seales and Shepherd, with support from Forde and Springer; Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Ramon Simmonds, Jediah Blades are out injured



West Indies ODI squad vs New Zealand



Shai Hope (c), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

Team staff



Head coach Daren Sammy; manager Rawl Lewis; assistants Floyd Reifer (batting), Ravi Rampaul (bowling), Rayon Griffith (fielding); plus medical, S&C, analyst and media team as listed in the release.

Match schedule

1st ODI: Nov 16 – Hagley Oval, Christchurch – 9pm AST (8pm Jamaica)

2nd ODI: Nov 18 – McLean Park, Napier – 9pm AST (8pm Jamaica)

3rd ODI: Nov 21 – Seddon Park, Hamilton – 9pm AST (8pm Jamaica)



Big tour, tough opponent—points on the line.