WI U19s host England for seven-match Youth ODI series in Grenada

West Indies Under-19s open a seven-game Youth ODI slate against England on Sunday in Grenada, the next checkpoint on the road to the 2026 U19 World Cup. Head coach Rohan Nurse says the group is shifting “toward a performance-driven environment,” with sharper roles and higher intensity in all departments: batting, bowling, and especially fielding.

The youngsters arrive on the back of a gritty 4-3 win over Sri Lanka in Antigua, and Nurse wants that resilience to carry over - plus better conversion from top-order starts. Three changes from that Sri Lanka series: DeShawn James returns from injury; Kunal Tilokani and Tanez Francis are promoted after standout U17 campaigns. Afraz Ali Buhdoo, Micah Greenidge, and Pajay Nelson miss out, but remain in the wider pool alongside Jewel Andrew and Micah McKenzie for World Cup selection.

West Indies U19 squad

Joshua Dorne, Shaquan Belle, Brendan Boodoo, Tyriek Bryan, Zachary Carter, Earsinho Fontaine, Tanez Francis, R’Jai Gittens, DeShawn James, Vitel Lawes, Matthew Miller, Isra-el Morton, Jakeem Pollard, Aadian Racha, Kunal Tilokani, Johnathan Van Lange.

Team staff

Head coach Rohan Nurse; assistants Jerome Taylor & Nikita Miller; physio Kwayne Dalrymple; S&C Shayne Cooper; analyst Keshava Ramphal; manager Clint St Hill.

Match schedule (Youth ODIs)

Nov 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 29; Dec 1 - all matches in in Grenada.

Plenty of cricket to measure progress - let’s see the rising stars set their standards early.