West Indies Under-19s snatch first ODI against England

Half centuries by captain Joshua Dorne and Jonathan van Lange ensured West Indies Under-19s drew first blood against their England counterparts, as they won the opening Youth One-Day International by four wickets in an exciting encounter here on November 16.

Dorne scored 90, while van Lange made 52 to guide the home side to 246/6 in 49.2 overs in pursuit of England’s total of 242 at the National Cricket Stadium.

The pair shared a match-winning partnership of 117 runs that helped the Windies recover from a tricky position of 105/4 in the 29th over.

They were actually 49/3 after England captain Farhan Ahmed snared the early wickets of Tyriek Bryan for 18 and Zachary Carter for ten, and pacer Seb Morgan bowled Earsinho Fontaine.

Dorne and Kunal Tilokani, who made 20, then added 56 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter became the first of Jack Nelson’s three wickets.

