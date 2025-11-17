Windies vs NZ

Hope critical of West Indies batters after opening ODI defeat

Mon, Nov 17, '25

The West Indies side continue to lose matches after being in winning positions. West Indies lost the opening One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand by a slim seven runs.

Chasing a target of 270 in 50 overs, West Indies managed 262-6 from 50 overs. Captain Shai Hope was critical of his batters saying they need to “step up”.

“Yeah, you said it was a tight one, but we keep putting ourselves in positions to win. So, I must take the positive from that. But for being very, very critical, the batters need to step up a bit more, especially at the top. Myself included, I got out at a very crucial time there,” Hope explained.

