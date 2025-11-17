Hope critical of West Indies batters after opening ODI defeat

The West Indies side continue to lose matches after being in winning positions. West Indies lost the opening One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand by a slim seven runs.

Chasing a target of 270 in 50 overs, West Indies managed 262-6 from 50 overs. Captain Shai Hope was critical of his batters saying they need to “step up”.

“Yeah, you said it was a tight one, but we keep putting ourselves in positions to win. So, I must take the positive from that. But for being very, very critical, the batters need to step up a bit more, especially at the top. Myself included, I got out at a very crucial time there,” Hope explained.

