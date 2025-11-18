Leewards/Windwards get first TV clash of 2025 Super50 Cup

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes are set to face off against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the first day/night encounter of the upcoming 2025 CG United Super50 Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that all day/night clashes will be broadcast live on ESPN Caribbean, ESPN+, Disney+, and Fancode in India.

CWI had also earlier confirmed that this season, which bowls off on Wednesday, will be reduced to 16 matches, down from 31, and will be contested over eleven days, entirely in Trinidad & Tobago from November 19 to 29. Teams will compete in a round-robin structure, with the top two qualifying directly for the final.

This year’s format has been forced by what the board described as a “challenging financial period for the organization.” Six teams will feature, down from eight following the strategic exclusion of the West Indies Academy and Combined Campuses and Colleges.

The day’s early games will feature the four other teams in the competition, with last year’s finalists, the Jamaica Scorpions, tackling the Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Queen’s Park Oval, while the other finalists, the Barbados Pride, take on hosts the T&T Red Force at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground. Both matches will be live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

CG United Super50 Cup 2025 Squads:

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force

Joshua Da Silva (c), Navin Bidaisee, Yannic Cariah, Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Jyd Goolie, Terrance Hinds, Ricky Jaipaul, Joshua James, Jason Mohammed, Kjorn Ottley, Shatrughan Rambaran, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Tion Webster.

Head Coach: Rayad Emrit

Jamaica Scorpions

Brad Barnes (c), Andre Bailey, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brown, Khari Campbell, Javelle Glenn, Jordan Johnson, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Romaine Morris, Abhijai Mansingh, Jeavor Royal, Tamarie Redwood, Peat Salmon.

Head Coach: Robert Haynes

Barbados Pride

Kyle Mayers (c), Joshua Bishop, Leniko Boucher, Kraigg Brathwaite, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Matthew Jones, Akeem Jordan, Javed Leacock, Zachary McCaskie, Demetrius Richards, Kemar Smith, Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young.

Head Coach: Vasbert Drakes

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Teddy Bishop (c), Sunil Ambris, McKenny Clarke, Darel Cyrus, Kenneth Dember, Shadrack Descarte, Dillon Douglas, Keon Gaston, Johann Jeremiah, Daniel McDonald, Kimani Melius, Kirtsen Murray, Darron Nedd, Stephan Pascal.

Head Coach: Keon Peters

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Karima Gore (c), Jewel Andrew, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Rahkeem Cornwall, Daniel Doram, Nathan Edward, Chamiqueko Gumbs-Landefort, Jahmar Hamilton, Kofi James, Mikyle Louis, Micah Mckenzie, Ishmael Peters, Oshane Thomas, Tyrone Williams.

Head Coach: Steve Liburd

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Matthew Nandu (c), Antony Adams, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kevlon Anderson, Shamar Apple, Mavendra Dindyal, Thaddeus Lovell, Richie Looknauth, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymond Perez, Kemol Savory, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall.

Head Coach: Ryan Hercules