Volcanoes get lone win on rain-dominated opening day of 2025 Super50 Cup

Only one result was possible on Wednesday’s opening day of the 2025 edition of Cricket West Indies’ CG United Super50 Cup, which is ongoing in Trinidad and Tobago. This, after the Windward Islands Volcanoes completed a historic chase to defeat the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by 2 wickets in the day/night contest at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, as rain forced no results in the early fixtures.

A maiden List A century from Kofi James (103), along with half-centuries from opener Mikyle Louis (59) and wicketkeeper Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (56), propelled the Leewards to an imposing 324 before being dismissed in 47.3 overs. Shadrack Descarte 3 for 43, player of the match, Darron Nedd 3 for 53 and Kenneth Dember 3 for 56 took three wickets apiece for the Volcanoes.

Debutant Nedd then returned to smash 94 from 56 deliveries to set the chase alight. He was ably assisted by Dillon Douglas (61) and Stephan Pascal (40), who helped the Windwards complete the highest run-chase in Super50 history at 325 for 8 with 37 balls to spare. Oshane Thomas was the pick of the Leewards bowlers with 3 for 62.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Harpy Eagles got to 287 for 6 from 47 overs before play was called off in the contest against the Jamaica Scorpions over at the Queen’s Park Oval. Kevlon Anderson led the Guyanese batting with 83 after openers Raymond Perez (61) and Matthew Nandu (54) notched half-centuries. Brad Barnes 2 for 45 and Marquino Mindley 2 for 51 led the Scorpions attack.

Only 5.1 overs were possible in the clash between hosts T&T Red Force and Barbados Pride at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground (UWI). The Pride were 48/0 when play was called off.

The competition resumes on Friday with the Hurricanes facing off against the Pride at The Oval, while the Volcanoes and the Harpy Eagles do battle at UWI. Meanwhile, the Red Force and Scorpions clash in the day/night fixture at The Academy.