West Indies get 6-wicket win over England to take 2-0 lead in Men’s U19 series

The West Indies Men’s Under-19 team defeated touring England by 6 wickets via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern Method (DLS) in the rain-affected second Youth One-Day International at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The win handed the Caribbean side a 2-0 lead in the seven-match series.

Rain cut short the first innings after 31.4 overs, with England stranded on 160 for 5. The visiting batters were led by captain Farhan Ahmed (46) and Caleb Falconer (42), while Jakeem Pollard was the pick of the Caribbean bowlers with figures of 2 for 20.

Player of the match, Jonathan van Lange (57*) then notched his second half-century of the series, leading the charge for the hosts, who were set a revised target of 191 in 31 overs. Opener Earsinho Fontaine was also among the runs, scoring 39 as the Caribbean side completed the chase with 5 deliveries to spare at 191 for 4.

The series, which is in preparation for the 2026 Men’s U19 World Cup in February, continues on Friday at the same venue.