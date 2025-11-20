Roach included in West Indies squad for New Zealand Tests

Veteran fast-bowler Kemar Roach has been recalled to the West Indies squad for their three-match Test series away to New Zealand in December. Roach last featured for the West Indies against Pakistan in January. His return comes in the wake of injuries to fellow pacers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph.

With the Joseph duo being ruled out of action for the remainder of the year, Jamaican seamer Ojay Shields has received a maiden call-up. Kavem Hodge, whose last appearance also came in Pakistan, makes his return to the side, with spinner Khary Pierre being left out.

The series forms part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship and will be the West Indies’ final fixture for 2025. Now, following a recently completed two-week high-performance camp, CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, believes the team is “as well-prepared as any West Indies squad to tour there (New Zealand) in recent years.”

“New Zealand has traditionally been one of the toughest places for any touring side, which is why strong emphasis has been placed on targeted preparation,” he said. “The recent high-performance camp here in Antigua was designed to replicate, as closely as possible, the conditions we expect to face, particularly the pace-friendly surfaces.”

Members of the team traveling from the Caribbean joined the rest of the squad in New Zealand on Thursday.

West Indies Test Squad to New Zealand:

Roston Chase (c) Jomel Warrican (vc), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields