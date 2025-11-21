West Indies drawn in Group D for 2026 Men’s U19 World Cup

The West Indies will do battle from Group D at the upcoming ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe. The Caribbean side has been drawn alongside Tanzania, Afghanistan, and South Africa for next year’s 15 January to 6 February tournament.

The HP Oval is set to host all three of the regional team’s group fixtures. They will be in action on the opening day against Tanzania, before taking on Afghanistan three days later, then South Africa on 22 January.

The format of the competition remains unchanged: the 16 teams are divided into groups of four for a round-robin first stage, after which the top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six phase and subsequently the semi-final and final.

ICC Chairman Mr. Jay Shah is confident this edition, much like the ones before, will “reveal the next generation of icons.”

“From Brian Lara and Sanath Jayasuriya to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Shubman Gill, the event has consistently shaped the future of our sport,” he said.

The West Indies are currently locked in battle with England in a seven-match Youth One-Day International series in preparation for the tournament.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 Groups:

Group A: Australia, Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka

Group B: India, Bangladesh, USA, and New Zealand

Group C: Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland

Group D: Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, and South Africa