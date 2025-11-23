Pride, Red Force one step closer to securing Super50 Final spots

Red Force 106 for 4 (Webster 31*, Goolie 29*, J Sinclair 2-21) beat Harpy Eagles 196 (Motie 65, Paul 39, Hinds 3-18) by 6 runs (DLS)

Tournament hosts Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, along with the Barbados Pride, were the winners from Sunday's Round 3 action of Cricket West Indies’ CG United Super50 Cup. On another rain-dictated day of competition, the Red Force defeated the Guyana Harpy Eagles by 6 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method (DLS) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy to earn their second win of the competition.

Three wickets apiece from Terrance Hinds (3 for 28) and Ricky Jaipaul (3 for 29) helped dismiss the Harpy Eagles for 196 in 40.3 overs, despite a counter-attacking 58-ball 65 from West Indies’ Gudakesh Motie. Jyd Goolie (29*) then smashed 24 from a Sylus Tyndall over to lift T&T just beyond the par score before rain halted play with the hosts at 106 for 4 in the 22nd over. The game was eventually called off due to a wet outfield, with no further play.

Pride 138 for 3 (K Brathwaite 59*, McCaskie 47, Dember 2-36) beat Volcanoes 137 all out (Bishop 28, Jeremiah 26, Smith 5-25) by 7 wickets

Last season’s finalist, Barbados Pride, also got their second win of the campaign, defeating the Windward Islands Volcanoes by 7 wickets at the Queen's Park Oval. Kemar Smith grabbed figures of 5 for 25 to help dismiss the Volcanoes for 137 in 37.2 overs, as skipper Teddy Bishop top-scored with 28.

Former West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite then scored an unbeaten 59 for the Pride, who completed the run chase at 138 for 3 in 24.1 overs. Zachary McCaskie scored 47, against figures of 2 for 36 from Kenneth Dember.

No Result

Meanwhile, the Jamaica Scorpions and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes are yet to taste victory this season after their contest at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The no-result was the Scorpions’ second of the tournament and the Hurricanes’ first.