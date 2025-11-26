West Indies drawn alongside England in Group C for 2026 T20 World Cup

The West Indies are set to compete in Group C at the upcoming ICC 2026 Men's T20 World Cup to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February and March. The Caribbean side has been drawn alongside England, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Italy.

West Indies will bowl off their tournament against Bangladesh on February 7th, the opening day, in Kolkata, before taking on England four days later in Mumbai. They face Nepal on the 15th at the same venue, ahead of a return to Kolkata, where they will round out their group fixtures against Italy on the 19th.

The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five, from which the top two teams will progress to the Super Eight stage. Teams in the Super Eight will then be placed into two groups of four, where each team will play the other members of their respective group. From there, the top two progress to the semi-final.

ICC 2026 Men's T20 World Cup Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

The March 8 final is provisionally scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad, but if Pakistan qualifies, the fixture will be moved to Colombo.