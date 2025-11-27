Men’s U19: West Indies suffer 2-wicket loss to England despite Zachary Carter’s 87

England 277 for 8 (Dawkins 97, Mohammed 75, Pollard 3-39) beat West Indies 276 for 9 (Carter 87, Miller 44, Lumsden 2-32) by 2 wickets

The West Indies suffered a 2-wicket loss to England in the fifth game of their seven-match Youth One-Day International Men’s Under-19 series at Grenada’s National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. It was one of the rare days in the series so far in which the Caribbean side’s middle-order failed to spark.

Despite wickets tumbling, opener Zachary Carter stroked a brilliant 87 from 59 deliveries to lead the regional batters. Help from the lower-order came in the form of Matthew Miller (44) and Isra-el Morton (28), who fashioned handy knocks to help lift the hosts to a respectable total of 276 for 9 from their 50 overs.

Manny Lumsden led the English attack with figures of 2 for 31. He was one of three young Lions who copped two wickets, along with Farhan Ahmed (2-51) and Luke Hands (2-53).

The visiting openers then got off to a flyer, as Ben Dawkins top-scored with 97 from 100 balls and partner Isaac Mohammed notched a 75-ball 74. The pair put on a mammoth 158-run stand for the first wicket before spinner Vitel Lawes (3-42) removed the latter.

Lawes and Jakeem Pollard (3-39) induced a stutter in the English middle-order to pull things back for the Caribbean side. England would, however, complete the chase at 277 for 8 in 49 overs.

Despite the loss, the West Indies holds a 3-2 advantage heading into Saturday’s sixth encounter.