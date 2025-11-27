Windies bowlers claim 10 wickets; top-order finds form in warm-up contest ahead of New Zealand Tests

West Indies 346/5 dec (Chanderpaul 85, King 79, Hart 1-18) vs. New Zealand XI 264 all out (Paul 91, Abbas 61, Layne 3-33)

The West Indies played to a draw against a New Zealand Men XI in a 2-day warm-up encounter in Lincoln on Wednesday, ahead of their 3-match Test series against the Black Caps. After scoring 346 batting first, the Caribbean side declared overnight to get their bowlers in on the action.

22-year-old seamer Johann Layne led the charge with figures of 3 for 33 from 9 overs. There were two wickets apiece for Kavem Hodge (2-32) and Jomel Warrican (2-45). Anderson Phillip (1-27), Roston Chase (1-40), and the returning Kemar Roach (1-50) were also among the wickets.

Justin Greaves (0-13) and the uncapped Ojay Shields (0-14) went wicketless. Meanwhile, Cam Paul (91) top-scored for the hosts, with Muhammad Abbas scoring 61 as the New Zealand XI were dismissed for 264 in 73.4 overs.

West Indies’ top-four were in fine form on Day 1, each notching half-centuries to help the visitors to 346 for 5 declared in 96 overs. Tagenarine Chanderpaul led the way with 85, as the struggling Brandon King hit a much-needed 79. Fellow Jamaican John Campbell added 68, while Kavem Hodge scored 55 on his return.

The contest is the lone warm-up fixture ahead of the Tests, which begin on Monday.