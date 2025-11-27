Red Force, Pride to contest 2025 Super50 Cup Final

Tournament hosts Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Barbados Pride have advanced to Saturday’s final of Cricket West Indies’ 2025 CG United Super50 Cup. Both teams ended the league phase of the competition unbeaten and on 31 points. The Red Force, however, topped the standings with three wins to the Pride’s two.

Red Force 214 for 2 (Webster 83, Jangoo 72*, Cornwall 1-12) beat Hurricanes 213 all out (Hamilton 71, Gore 39, Jaipaul 3-32) by 8 wickets

T&T moved to the top of the table and confirmed their place in the championship match following an easy 8-wicket win over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Queen's Park Oval on Thursday. Tion Webster’s 83 and Amir Jangoo’s unbeaten 72 helped the Red Force to a comfortable chase of 214 in 43.1 overs. Rahkeem Cornwall (1-12) and Nathan Edward (1-37) were the lone wicket-takers for the Hurricanes.

Jahmar Hamilton had earlier top-scored with 71 before Leewards were dismissed for 213 in 49 overs. Ricky Jaipaul (3-32) and Terrance Hinds (3-50) led the Red Force bowling.

No Result

Barbados, in the meantime, could only add two points to their tally after their contest against the Guyana Harpy Eagles at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Windwards 233 for 9 (Douglas 44, Nedd 35, Barnes 2-29) beat Scorpions 231 (Royal 124, Brown 22, Clarke 3-41) all out by 1 wicket

Now, despite a tense 1-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the Windward Islands Volcanoes finished seven points behind the top two teams on 24. The Volcanoes were the only other team to taste victory this season, finishing in 3rd place with two wins under first-time captain Teddy Bishop.

Jeavor Royal’s 107-ball 124 was the highlight of the Scorpions’ innings as they were dismissed for 231 in 44.4 overs. McKenny Clarke (3-41) was the pick of the Windwards bowlers, complemented by two wickets apiece for Shadrack Descarte (2-44) and Kenneth Dember (2-51).

Dillon Douglas (44) and Darron Nedd (35) then led the Windwards batters, who held their nerve through a tense chase to claim victory with 5 deliveries to spare. Despite two wickets apiece from Brad Barnes (2-29), Andre Bailey (2-43), Jeavor Royal (2-47), and Marquino Mindley (2-60), the Scorpions ended the season winless at the bottom of the table.