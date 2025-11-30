Dorne’s 102* helps West Indies seal Men’s U19 Series against England

West Indies 222 for 6 (Dorne 102*, Tilokani 49, Minto 2-48) beat England 221 all out (Ahmed 54, Moores 42, van Lange 4-17) by 4 wickets

The West Indies took a series-winning 4-2 lead in their Men’s Under-19 contest against England following a comfortable 4-wicket win over the visitors in the 6th Youth One-Day International at Grenada’s National Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Despite a poor day with the bat, all-rounder Jonathan van Lange (4-17) starred with the ball to help dismiss England for an underpar total, before captain Joshua Dorne delivered another terrific display of batting to see the Caribbean side to victory.

England opener Isaac Mohammed had carved 45 from 57 balls. Still, an ordinary display from the middle-order left them desperate for a respectable total. Skipper Farhan Ahmed stepped up with a 76-ball top-score of 54, as wicketkeeper Joe Moores chipped in with 42 to help drag the visitors to 221 in 47.5 overs.

There were two wickets apiece for Matthew Miller (2-15) and Vitel Lawes (2-38).

The early wickets of Windies openers Tanez Francis (4) and Zachary Carter (0) might have had England harbouring hopes of levelling the series. A 79-run third-wicket partnership between captain Dorne (102*) and Kunal Tilokani (49), however, got the chase on track for the hosts.

Miller returned to round out a fine all-rounder display with a 48-ball 43, batting at number 7 for the West Indies, who completed the chase at 222 for 6 in 38.1 overs. James Minto (2-48) and Manny Lumsden (2-52) led England’s defence.

The series concludes on Monday at the same venue.