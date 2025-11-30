Barbados Pride claim 2025 Super50 title with 9-wicket win over T&T Red Force

Pride 169 for 1 (Mayers 89*, Boucher 50, Hinds 1-44) beat Red Force 168 (Webster 43, Cariah 35, Bishop 4-27) by 9 wickets

Barbados Pride are the 2025 CG United Super50 Cup champions. The Pride earned an emphatic 9-wicket win over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday.

Menacing 4-wicket spells from spinner Joshua Bishop (4-27) and seamer Dominic Drakes (4-34) first helped to dismiss the Red Force for 168 in 42.3 overs. While opener Tion Webster top-scored with 43, the other contribution of significance came from Yannic Cariah (35).

Amir Jangoo added 20 as Jason Mohammed signed off his Super50 career with 12. There was a wicket apiece for Matthew Jones (1-18) and Kemar Smith (1-31).

Skipper Kyle Mayers then carved an unbeaten 89 from 79 balls, sharing in a 98-ball 122-run opening stand with Leniko Boucher (50) to nullify any uncertainty attached to chasing a small total.

Terrance Hinds (1-44) would eventually remove Boucher before Zachary McCaskie (19*) joined Mayers, and the pair saw the Pride through to a victorious and unbeaten campaign at 169 for 1 in 29.3 overs.