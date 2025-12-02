West Indies trump England by 59 runs en route to 5-2 Men’s U19 Series win

West Indies 213 all out (Fontaine 39, Bryan 36, French 3-21) beat England 154 all out (Falconer 52, Moores 37, Racha 4-21) by 59 runs

The West Indies closed out their Men’s Under-19 series against England with a 59-run victory in the final Youth One-Day International at Grenada’s National Cricket Stadium on Monday. The win handed the Caribbean side an impressive 5-2 series triumph.

West Indies made several changes to their playing eleven following Saturday’s series-sealing victory. Among the changes was the inclusion of openers Earsinho Fontaine (39) and Tyriek Bryan (36), the pair who began the series. They returned to share in a 77-run first-wicket stand, leading the Caribbean batters, before the hosts were dismissed for 213 in 49.2 overs.

Wicket-keeper Shamar Apple chipped in with 31 against figures of 3 for 21 from England’s Alex French. There were two wickets apiece from Ralphie Albert (2-35) and Farhan Ahmed (2-37).

A low target and a confirmed series win did little to tame the Windies bowling attack, as Aadian Racha claimed 4 for 21 to help restrict England to 21 for 3 inside seven overs. Top-scorer Caleb Falconer (52) found a partner in Ben Dawkins (27), and the duo put on 49 runs for the fourth wicket, staging a mini fightback.

Despite Joe Moores adding 37, the visitors lost their remaining 6 wickets for 84 runs. Thanks in part to Micah McKenzie, who also grabbed a four-fer (4-38) to help dismiss England for 154 in 44.1 overs.

The series was contested in preparation for the 2026 Men’s U19 World Cup next February.