West Indies claim 9 wickets on Day 1 of first New Zealand Test

Day 1: New Zealand 231 for 9 (Williamson 52, Bracewell 47, Shields 2-34)

The West Indies bowlers delivered an all-round effort to restrict New Zealand to 231 for 9 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test in Christchurch. The visitors had to contend with two rain interruptions in the morning session before finding their rhythm and snatching the upper hand as bad light ended play early on Tuesday.

Returning veteran Kemar Roach (2-47) had opener Devon Conway caught in the slips for a duck on the third ball of the Test. Only 10.3 overs were possible before a second rain delay forced lunch with New Zealand at 17 for 1. The hosts must have been happy for the break with the ball nipping around in overcast conditions.

Former captain Kane Williamson top-scored for the Black Caps with 52. He and current skipper Tom Latham (24) momentarily nullified the Windies attack with a 93-run second-wicket partnership. Even if the former did survive being bowled through the gate off an Ojay Shields no-ball on 33.

Justin Greaves (2-35) eventually claimed the prized wicket of Williamson, with the debutant Shields (2-34) settling for the scalp of a threatening Michael Bracewell (47) as well as Tom Blundell (29). Roston Chase (1-13) was also among the wickets, as were Jayden Seales (1-44) and Johann Layne (1-47).

As the shadows extended around the Hagley Oval, play was called off with 70 overs bowled.