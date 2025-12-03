West Indies dismissed for 167, trail New Zealand by 96 runs after Day 2

New Zealand 231 & 32-0 (Conway 15, Latham) vs. West Indies 167 (Hope 56, Chanderpaul 52, Duffy 5-34)

An all too familiar middle-order collapse saw the West Indies lose control of the first Test against New Zealand at stumps on Wednesday’s Day 2. Responding to the Black Caps’ first-innings total of 231, the Caribbean side lost their remaining seven wickets for just 67 runs to be dismissed for 167 inside 76 overs.

The West Indies lost John Campbell (1) and Alick Athanaze (4) before lunch. They looked to be coming to grips with the wicket during a 90-run third-wicket stand between Shai Hope (56) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52). That was as far as significant contributions went, however.

Captain Roston Chase and Justin Greaves fell within the span of four deliveries. They were both removed by Matt Henry (3-43) without scoring. It was the Jacob Duffy show thereafter. He ran through the Windies lower-order on his way to figures of 5 for 34 while handing New Zealand a 64-run first-innings lead.

The Kiwis then survived a tricky seven-over period between close of play, getting to 32 without casualty.

New Zealand had earlier failed to add to their overnight 231 after Jayden Seales had Zak Foulkes caught down the leg side with the third delivery of the day’s play to wrap up the Black Caps innings.